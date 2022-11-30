Six children found positive for measles

Aurangabad:

Six children were found positive for measles in the city on Wednesday. Therefore, the municipal health department is on alert. Apart from these six children, six suspected measles children have also been found. Therefore, the number of measles positive children has increased to 10, and the number of suspected children has reached 66.

According to the order of the State government, the municipal corporation has started work on a large scale. Surveys are being conducted in various colonies. Municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said that 6 measles positive children were found on Wednesday. These children are from Rahmaniya Colony, Aref Colony, Hinanagar, Patelnagar in Chikalthana area, Vijaynagar Garkheda and Sanjaynagar - Baijipura. Suspected children from Pandhari Pimpalgaon, Ambad, Jaibhavaninagar, Sabzi Mandi, Roshan Gate, Pushpak Garden, Amarnagar, Beed Bypass, Indiranagar (Shivajinagar) areas are under treatment. Their blood samples have been sent to Haffkin's laboratory in Mumbai for testing.