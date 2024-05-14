Six held for bogus voting attempt from Buddi Lane, Mill Corner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The City Chowk police have detained six activists from two different places and registered cases against them for attempting to cast bogus votes in Buddi Lane and Mill Corner.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Nitin Bagate said, “ We came across an incident between 1 pm and 2 pm where six activists were trying to wipe out the indelible ink marks with the help of fabric whitener. They were to clean the ink marks and again cast bogus votes. They were detained and later on cases have been registered against them.”

It so happened that Bagate during inspection spotted suspicious movements of few youths at the polling station in MSEB Headquarters at Mill Corner at 1 pm. He came to know that few suspicious youths has arrived after casting their votes in the nearby polling station and were about to cast votes again by cleaning ink marks with the fabric whitener. Hence they were detained for investigation.

In the meantime, the PSI Ajit Dagadkhair detained two youths from Buddi Lane area when they were attempting to clean the ink marks with the help of a chemical. They were also trying to wipe out the ink marks of other youths, but their attempt was foiled by activeness of police.

Acting upon the complaint lodged by constable Premsingh Chavan, City Chowk police have detained Shaikh Mobin Shaikh Jalil Ahmed (35, Shah Colony, Osmanpura), Syed Sajid Syed Saber (27), Anees Khan Masood Khan (41), Syed Salauddin Shakur Salar (39, all residents of Buddi Lane), Tarekh Babu Khan (23, Mill Corner) and Mudassir Imran Khan (19, Kotwalpura) for their irregularities.