Six laning work of Beed Bypass to lower traffic congestion

Emphasis on solving the dust and mud issue before rain

Aurangabad, June 10:

Work on six laning of the Beed Bypass has started and with the widening of the bridges, there is hope that the traffic congestion will be resolved.

The issue of traffic congestion and accidents on the Beed Bypass has finally been resolved due to the joint efforts of municipal administrator, commissioner of police, district collector and Public Works Department (PWD) as well as other administrative bodies. The various constructions that were obstructing the service road were removed by the anti-encroachment squad, while many constructions were also removed by the citizens, leaving 15 metres of the road open to the PWD.

Work is being started on a six-metre paved road. Work on Deolai and MIT bridge including Sangramnagar bridge was to be completed by May 31. But the work on the bridges is still pending. The work of six laning as well as service road is moving on war footing.

Will get rid of traffic jams

Vehicle owners and pedestrians have been plagued by dust since the road work began. Increasing the volume of cement road works will put an end to this problem. Road work should be seeded-up so that traffic congestion will be resolved soon, said motorist Rohan Pawar.

Traffic jams will be solved

With the increase in settlements on both sides of the road, the Beed Bypass road is now being paved with six lanes, including the service road. The problem of dust will be lessened and it will help to solve the problem of traffic congestion in future. The people need to cooperate, said Sunil Kolse, junior engineer.