Six months RI to woman under Atrocity Act

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 13:

The additional district and sessions court judge S K Kulkarni has awarded six months rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a woman, Anupama Vasantrao Gangakhedkar (Bundile), for abusing the complainant woman alleging that she is stalking her husband.

According to the complainant Nandini Sonawane, Anupama picked quarrel with her on October 2, 2015 alleging that I used to see her husband. She also made an abusive and casteist remarks against me. When tried to convince her, Anupama threatened telling that her husband is in police department, therefore, nothing can cause harm to her. She also threatened the complainant of dire consequences; lifting her daughter and also put complainant’s husband behind bars levelling false allegations. The complaint was lodged at Cidco police station.

The assistant public prosecutor Ajit Ankush recorded the statements of seven witnesses in the case during the hearing. After completion of hearing the court announced six months RI to Anupama and fined Rs 10,000 under Sections 3 (1)(10) of Atrocity Act. The court also pronounced one months RI and fine of Rs 3,000 each under section 504 and 506 of IPC.