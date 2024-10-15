Six more young employees resigns from CSMC!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Last year, the municipal corporation hired 85 permanent employees. On Monday, six of them submitted their resignations, leaving the municipal administration astonished. So far, a total of 12 young employees have resigned from their posts.

A state-level examination was conducted for the recruitment of employees, and youth from Vidarbha and Western Maharashtra secured various positions based on merit. As soon as they found better job opportunities than those offered by the municipal corporation, they chose to resign. The six employees who resigned worked in different sections, including a junior engineer from the electrical section, personnel from the fire brigade section, a junior engineer from the mechanical section, a building inspector, and staff from the accounts department, as well as clerks.