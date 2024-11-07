Six were seriously injured after hit by a speedy vehicle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Six people were seriously injured when a speeding vehicle hit passengers getting out of a stationary car. The incident occurred at 3 am on Tuesday on the Samruddhi Expressway.

A vehicle broke down near Channel No. 435 on the morning of Tuesday, and as passengers were getting out, a speeding vehicle struck them and fled the scene. The injured were identified as Deepak Salve, Avinash Bhalerao (34), Vijay Chormale (Nashik), Gajanan Supekar (30, Mehkar), Amol Ambhore (30, Sengav), and Prakash Ambhore (Washim). They were first taken to a private hospital and later transferred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), according to the police.