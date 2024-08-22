Skilled Workforce is key to industrial development: Munish Sharma

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The industrial sector is currently experiencing a surge in investment. Multinational companies such as Toyota and Ather are making substantial investments in Shendra-Bidkin, necessitating a large pool of skilled labour. Hence to address this, there is a dire need for collaboration between industrial organisations, clusters, and educational institutions, emphasized the Chairman of the Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) Munish Sharma, during the inauguration of the Trade Expo 2024, organised to mark MAC’s 12th anniversary on Thursday.

The President of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) Arpit Save, Vice President of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) Arjun Gaikwad, President of the Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association (AISA) Suhas Lanke, President of the Indian Institute of Material Management (IIMM) Sushant Pathare, and Executive Director of the Marathwada Auto Cluster, Jayant Padalkar graced the event.

“Over the past 12 years, the MAC has been dedicated to the development of medium, small, and micro enterprises in the region, driving technological advancement. The cluster has supported around 2,500 businesses and has been actively involved in skill development through various programmes. A skill gap study report, based on a scientific survey conducted with 150 industry groups and 20 educational institutions, will be published soon, stressed Sharma.

The event also featured interactions with industrialists Arpit Save, Arjun Gaikwad, Suhas Lanke, and Sushant Pathare on the occasion.

The expo sees participation from approximately 20 industries and business groups from Maharashtra.

Rajendra Mudkhedkar, General Manager of MAC, made introductory remarks, and Centre Incharge Sudarshan Dharurkar handled the coordination and proposed a vote of thanks.

Three-Day Expo Schedule

On August 23 and 24, during the expo, various expert lectures on new technologies will be held. On Friday at 11 am, Ram Kothale will deliver a lecture on "Automotive Chain Path," followed by Pankaj Dhoble at 1 pm on "3D Printing Latest Technology." In the second session at 3 pm, Dr. Joseph will give a lecture on "Redistributing Carbon Footprint."

On August 24, at 11 am, Jayant Saraf will speak on "Energy Conservation," and at 2 pm, Mitali Mishra will provide insights on "Supply Chain Management and Artificial Intelligence." The organisers have invited local professionals, entrepreneurs, and students to take advantage of the exhibition and lectures.