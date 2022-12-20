Skills University’s Divisional Centre to come up in Govt ITI soon

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor of Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU) Dr Apoorva Palkar on Tuesday said that the Marathwada Divisional Centre of MSSU would be established at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) of the city.

Addressing a press conference here today, VC Dr Apoorva Palkar the Divisional Centre would be operational in June/July 2023. The Divisional Centres will also be started in other regions of the State.

She said that many big companies started using ‘Industry 4.0 technology while not many small-scale industries have adopted it.

“The university will launch diploma, degree and postgraduate courses for ITI students for further studies. In other universities, placement comes in the end whereas, in our university, it will be the top priority. Efforts are being to sign a memorandum of understanding with global level agencies like Amazon for the placement,” she asserted.

ITI principal Abhijit Alte, Ashish Garde and others were present at the briefing.

200 Skills Centres, Innovation Hubs to be launched

She said that those colleges which offer traditional courses can run their short-term courses based on skills. The VC said that the 200 colleges would be given affiliation as ‘Skills Centres’ across the State.

There will be regional-level Innovation Hubs’ to solve the problems of that areas.

She said that the information about 500 problems of the region would be collected and would be given to the startups, innovation hub and research organisation for solving them on a priority basis.

MSSU offers 4 PG courses

The MSSU offers four M Tech courses-Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, ‘Internet of Things and Industry 4.0’ and Cloud Computing and Development Operation.

Which states have skills universities?

Dr Palkar said that skills universities were started in six States including Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi launched to create highly skilled and employable youth for industries.