Skipping pooja at home, peon ends life in school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, a school peon, Vasant Rustom Warangule (47, Satara Parisar), ended his life at his workplace, on Thursday. The incident came to light at 8 pm.

Warangule was working in P D Jawalkar School. He was staying close to the workplace. He stayed the whole day in the house on Thursday. In the evening, a religious function (pooja) was organised at his home. Hence, his wife’s friends were expected to come home. Hence, the peon stepped out of the house at 6 pm telling that he was going for a walk. However, he did not return home, the family members started searching for him. While searching in the school, the family was shocked to see Warungle hanging. Acting upon the information, Satara police reached the spot.

It is learnt that Warangule had met with an accident five years ago. He had sustained grave injuries including a severe head injury. Hence he would remain ill frequently. Hence, the police feel that he would have taken the extreme step out of this depression. Warangule’s daughter is an engineering student and his son is also taking education.