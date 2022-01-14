Sky adorned with colorful kites throughout the day

Aurangabad, Jan 14:

Kite flying was in full swing in the city to the tunes of music and DJ beats throughout the day. The young and old danced and also enjoyed flying kites on the terrace. Women thronged to temples and exchanged gifts with each other.

The kite-flying had started from dawn in the old city. Music on DJs was being played from buildings and apartments everywhere. The cheer and claps of youths were being heard all day long. Many were also teasing each other in a friendly manner after cutting a kite of their opponent. Women also participated in kite flying in areas like Sarafa Bazaar, Kasari Bazaar, Dhavani Mohalla, Begumpura and Aurangpura. Strong winds blew all day long taking kites high in the sky. The rains in the afternoon failed to dampen the spirits of kite enthusiasts. Many had their morning and evening tea, breakfast, lunch on the terrace today. Many traders closed their shops and enjoyed kite flying.

Kids busy running after kites

The children were seen running across the streets to catch the kite ignoring the oncoming traffic. Many youths crashed into rickshaws, cars and two-wheelers, but were not injured severely. Such scenes were seen in Gulmandi, Aurangpura, Nageshwarwadi and Begumpura.