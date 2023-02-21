Sleeping outside house risked life of petty labourer

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

An unidentified truck crushed to death a petty labourer, who was sleeping in front of his house, one week ago at Sajapur. Waluj MIDC police registered an offence against the truck driver on Tuesday. The case was resolved after surveying the CCTV camera footage.

The deceased have been identified as Tausib Khan (32). He was a native of Gardha village (in Harda tehsil) of Madhya Pradesh and had shifted to the Waluj MIDC area in search of employment a few days ago. He was staying in the house of Shaikh Jafar (at Shajapur). He was earning his livelihood by doing petty jobs.

It so happened that Tausib, on February 14, had his dinner at 9 pm and then went to sleep outside the house. On the same night, an unidentified vehicle crushed him to death and fled away. On the second day, the villagers found him lying in injured condition at 7 am. They knocked on the door of his house and informed his wife Shabana Khan. Later on, the villagers rushed him in an unconscious and injured state to the government hospital, but was in vain. Waluj MIDC police station registered an offence of accidental death. Further investigation is on.

CCTV camera revealed

The police and the house owner Shaikh Jafar reviewed the CCTV footage and saw that a truck bearing number MH20 EG 7837 crushed Tausib to death at 2.15 am. The road was deserted and there was no mobility of human beings, therefore, the truck driver fled away with the vehicle. Later on, the gram panchayat member Jaffar Patel, Salim Patel and other villagers launched a massive hunt and handed over the vehicle to the Waluj MIDC police station.

Offence against the truck driver

The police after post mortem handed over the body to his wife who then went to the native place in Madhya Pradesh. She returned after performing the last rites and lodged a police complaint against the truck driver. Hence the police detained the absconding driver Shaikh Habib Qalandar (resident of Shajapur) on Tuesday. It is learnt that the financial condition of the deceased Tausib was very poor. Now the responsibility of taking care of his three minor daughters and one minor son fell upon his hapless wife Shabana. Further investigation is on by PSI, Ashok Ingole.