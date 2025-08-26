‘Slippery slope’ on Shivajinagar underpass; 30 Two-wheeler riders fall, woman injured Shivajinagar: Waterlogging and slab leakage create new hazards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After issues of water stagnation and leakage from the slabs, a new danger has emerged at the Shivajinagar underpass, its increasingly slippery condition. Water accumulated in the underpass has made both sides of the road slick, causing nearly 30 two-wheeler riders to slip and fall between Tuesday morning and afternoon. Eyewitnesses said a woman was seriously injured in the incidents.

The Shivajinagar underpass, inaugurated just six months ago, begins to accumulate water even after light rainfall. In addition, water is leaking through the slab, so the underpass remains wet most of the time. The movement of vehicles through this water keeps both sides of the road damp, and a layer of mud has formed on the surface. The roads leading to the underpass from Deolai and Shivajinagar are sloped, and this combination of incline and muddy surface triggered a series of two-wheeler skids on Tuesday morning. As one rider fell, another coming from behind would also lose balance, and the incidents continued until around 12 noon.

Citizens alerted riders

Once the problem became apparent, some local business owners and residents cautioned two-wheeler riders to slow down and drive carefully. During the incidents, a female rider fell and sustained serious injuries. Eyewitnesses said she had to be taken to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Upon learning about the situation, officials from a World Bank project reportedly conducted a site inspection.

Photo

Residents checking on a female two-wheeler rider who fell on the slope of the Shivajinagar underpass.