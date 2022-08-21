Slogans of Har Har Mahadev echo in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

The city was echoed with the slogans of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ during the Kavad Yatra organised by Shiv Sena from Onkareshwar Mahadev Mandir, Ulkanagari to Khadkeshwar Temple on Sunday. The devotees and Shiv Sainiks shouted the slogans of Har Har Mahadev and Bam Bam Bhole during the procession.

Shiv Sena district president and MLC Ambadas Danve organises Kavad Yatra during Shravan from Harsul to Khadkeshwar Temple for the past five years. This year, the Yatra was organised from Onkareshwar Temple to Khadkeshwar temple.

The procession began after paying obeisance to the Kavad by MLC Danve and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire. The idols of Shiv - Parvati and the tableau of Linga were placed in a chariot. The procession passed through Shivshankar Colony, Tanaji Chowk, Mondha Naka, Gandhinagar, Diwan Deodi,Anguri Baug, Aurangpura and reached Khadkeshwar.

On the Yatra route, the devotees at various places worshiped the Kavad and busted crackers.

Mahanagar chief Kishenchand Tanwani, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Trambak Tupe, Raju Vaidya, Santosh Jejurkar, Vijay Waghchaure, Balasaheb Thorat, Vishwanath Swami, Dnyaneshwar Dange, Gopal Kulkarni, Sushil Khedkar, Navnath Maharaj Andhale, Chandrakant Bharat, Santosh Khendke, Gajanan Mangate and others participated in the procession.