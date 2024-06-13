Slogans raised on 3rd floor of divisional commissioner’s building

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office-bearers and members of Marathi Kranti Morcha (MKM) climbed the third floor of the building of the divisional commissioner office on Thursday demanding to fulfil the demands of the Maratha community by taking notice of Manoj Jarange’s agitation. They also raised slogans against the State Government.

It may be noted that depositors of Adarsh Urban Credit Cooperative Society led by former MP Imtiaz Jaleel were agitating and gheraoed the office of divisional commissioner today.

Suddenly, MKM activists came there and started agitation for the reservation. They also climbed the third floor of the building of the Government and started raising slogans.

This has raised the security issue of the office of divisional commissioner. In a memorandum submitted to the divisional commissioner, the agitators stated that Jarange Patil has been agitating at Antarwali Sarati since June 8.

“His (Jarange’s) condition has deteriorated after he has been given up taking meals for the past six days. There is a feeling of cheating time and again by the government to the community on the reservation. The Government should resolve the issue of reservation,” it was mentioned in the memorandum which had no one’s signature.

Incharge divisional commissioner Maniyar said that no complaint was given to the police. Meanwhile, police bandobast in police commissioner premises was enhanced.

Community members from Shriramnagar also submitted memo

Marath community members from Shriramnagar and Cidco areas submitted a memorandum to district collector Deelip Swami demanding, a quick decision on the agitation being staged by Manoj Jarange at Antarwali Sarati. Subhash Pandbhare, Gopalrao Deshmukh, Pandit Ambekar, Laxman Gore and others were present.