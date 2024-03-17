Small businessman fatally shot in Shajapur, killer at large

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident on Sunday evening, a small businessman, Sachin Sahebrao Narode (35) was fatally shot in the head in Balajinagar, Shajapur. The assailant, who remains unidentified, shot Narode as he answered a phone call outside his residence.

According to information, Narode, originally from Shillegaon, Gangapur tehsil, had been residing with his family in Balajinagar. His small business unit in Wadgaon Shivar had been closed for four months. On Sunday night, Narode was at home with his family, including his mother Shobhabai, father Sahebrao, and 11-year-old daughter Swaranjali when he received a call on his mobile phone.

He went outside the house and further walked to an open ground just 100 feet away from the house. As soon as he reached the ground, the unknown assassin who was hiding in the dark shot Narode in the back of the head with his pistol. As the bullet went through, he fell to the ground in an instant. The nearby residents rushed to the scene upon hearing the gunshot and saw Narode lying in a pool of blood. However, the suspect fled the spot.

Inspection by senior officer

As soon as the firing was reported, police inspector Krishna Shinde, crime branch PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Praveen Patharkar and team reached the spot. Meanwhile, late at night commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya, deputy commissioner of police Nitin Bagate also visited the spot.

Narode’s car torched a month prior

A month prior to the murder of Narode, his car was torched by an unidentified individual. Suspecting past enmity, the family shared their concerns with the police, noting the recent closure of their business in Wadgaon. Following the murder, police have apprehended three to four suspects for interrogation.