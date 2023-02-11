Small industrialists voice concerns over State Govt apathy

-Meeting with Development Commissioner (Industries), Deependra Singh Kushwaha

Aurangabad: Small business owners expressed their concerns over the State government's policies during a meeting with the Development Commissioner (Industries), Deependra Singh Kushwaha, on Friday. The entrepreneurs criticized the government for neglecting small industries and favoring big industries.

Kushwaha, who was in the city to inform about the new industry policies, addressed the investors meeting organized at the Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneurship Development. He emphasized the significance of Maharashtra in terms of exports, innovation, infrastructure, industry, jobs and credited the State's success to its entrepreneurs.

The commissioner informed the attendees about the single window scheme, which allows entrepreneurs to obtain all necessary permits in one place and within a month. He added that the government is holding department-wise meetings to communicate and coordinate on industry policies and is open to positive thoughts and discussions to draft existing policies and make changes as necessary. The government's objective is to encourage local investment. However, small business owners pointed out that they are facing difficulties in obtaining plots in MIDC and feel that the government is neglecting their demands while offering incentives to large and new industries. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Industries joint director SR Londhe. MCED executive director BT Yashwante, Mrinalini Devraj, Sonali Devre, representatives of industrial associations, clusters, entrepreneurs, officials of various departments and employees were present.