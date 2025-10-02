Small plots needed for MSMEs in Auric

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Small entrepreneurs in Auric’s Bidkin and Shendra industrial zones have urged the government to make smaller plots available, citing difficulty in securing land for their businesses.

During a recent visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Industries Minister Uday Samant met with MSME representatives who requested plots of 5,000–10,000 sq. meters to establish micro and small industries. The Auric industrial area, part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, spans 10,000 acres across Shendra and Bidkin. So far, 326 large plots have been allotted to national and international companies, attracting investments of around Rs 85,985 crore. Auric managing director Dr. P.D. Malikner confirmed that 284 acres have been reserved for micro and small industries and assured that plots will be allocated based on demand.