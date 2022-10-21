Small-scale industrialists will be given plots in MIDC area

Aurangabad

“To provide opportunities to the local industrialists and generate employment for local youths, plots in seven acres land will be given to small scale industrialists in Chikalthana Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area and 12 acres land in Waluj” announced state industry minister Uday Sawant in a press conference here on Friday.

Sawant was on a visit to the city on Friday. In the day-long programme, he interacted with the industrialists and the officers. Later, he addressed a press conference in a five-star hotel on Jalna Road.

He further said, DMIC corridor in Aurangabad has huge potential. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared to join the corridor to the Samruddhi highway which will reduce the distance from Aurangabad to Mumbai by three and a half hours.

The small industrialists are not getting plots in MIDC area. Many of them have to take sheds on rent and work outside the MIDC areas without any facilities. Considering this issue, we have made available 12 acres of land in Waluj and seven acres in Chikalthana for small-scale industrialists. They will be provided 2,000 sq. feet plots here and MIDC will construct a building on 1,000 sq. Feet for them. Later, they can expand or can even shift to other plots.

The policies of central and state governments for micro, small and medium industries differ. Hence, efforts are being taken to bring uniformity to the policy.

The industrialists have complained to him about several issues like sewage treatment charges, fire charges, and others. A meeting with the industrialists will be held soon in Mumbai and these issues will be resolved.

In the case related to actor Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh regarding a plot granted in MIDC, Latur, the MIDC CEO Bipin Sharma is inquiring about the matter and action will be taken after the inquiry.

Considering the high prices of electricity in the state as compared to other states, he said, it is important to use self-generated electricity and projects should be established for it. Similarly, impetus should be given to the use of solar energy, Sawant said.

District guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, district Shiv Sena chief (Shinde group) Rajendra Janjal, and others were present.

Facilities for small industries

Sawant said, like big industries facilities will be given to micro, small and medium industries. They will be provided plots ranging from 10,000 sq. ft, 20,000, one acre and five acres will be provided in the five-star MIDC.