Small vendors in tears after encroachments removed

Aurangabad, Dec 21:

Due to the encroachment removal drive of Ranjangaon Gram Panchayat (GP), small vendors doing business on hand carts are in trouble. The encroachments mostly consisted of small vendors who were earning their daily bread from their small business on Kamlapur road. Small vendors were in tears as they lost their business.

The road from Ranjangaon to Kamlapur is constantly encroached by fruit, vegetable and other small traders on handcarts on both sides. This disrupted the traffic flow. The GP constantly warned the vendors to remove their encroachments. However, the sellers ignored the warnings. Hence the GP on Monday launched an anti-encroachment drive on the Kamlapur road. Around 100 encroachments were removed by JCB during the operation. Small vendors were in tears over the destruction of vegetables and other goods. However, the anti-encroachment squad took action against the encroachments and cleared the way. The decision to widen the road was taken by Sarpanch Kantabai Jadhav, deputy Sarpanch Shivram Thombre and Panchayat Samiti members. Notices have been issued to about 150 traders who did not remove the encroachments. Action will be taken against them on December 26.