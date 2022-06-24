Smart City anniversary celebrated with enthusiasm

Aurangabad, June 24:

The 7th anniversary of Smart City Development Corporation Ltd was celebrated on Friday amid various events. These events included visits of the students and residents to the Command Control Centre (CCC) and various projects in the city.

Various programmes were organised under the initiatives ‘Sabka Bharat, Nikharta Bharat’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ to mark the occasion.

Under the guidance of Smart City CEO Astik Kumar Pandey, the visits to various projects, ‘Know your Smart City Quiz’and other events were organised. Students, teachers and residents participated in these events enthusiastically. They were informed about the integrated command and control Centre.

Additional chief executive officer Arun Shinde presented certificates to the students. Project engineer Faiz Ali, Aditya Tiwari, Sneha Bakshi, Imran Khan, Kiran Adhe, Rishikesh Ingale, Vedika Matole and others were present.