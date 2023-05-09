Smart City CEO pin-points need of using technology; boost income sources

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), G Sreekanth, today reviewed the ongoing development works valuing Rs 1,000 crore proposed under Smart City Mission.

While addressing the smart subordinates, he said, “Instead of waiting for the funds to receive, it would be wise to initiate and explore new sources of revenue and double the existing sources of income. Moreover, rendering quality services to the citizens by adapting modern technology. I am hopeful that the Smart City administration will bring radical change in its functioning and performances in the next 100 days.”

The CEO held a meeting with all the Smart City officers and personnel at the Smart City headquarters on Tuesday morning. The additional CEO Arun Shinde, deputy CEO Saurabh Joshi, chief accounts officer Uttam Chavan, chief operation manager (bus division) Ram Paunikkar, Vishnu Lokhande and others were present in the meeting.

He reviewed how the whole city has been brought under surveillance through the installation of CCTV cameras by spending Rs 200 crore and two Command and Control Centres (CCCs) to watchdog every minute happenings in the city.

“I will appreciate utilising the available resources to render quality services to the citizens and simultaneously ensure to enhance the source of income,” said Sreekanth.

The CEO also informed to publicise the Smart City bus service on the lines of Delhi’s metro and Mumbai’s local train. Display GPS-based digital boards at each bus shelter so that the passengers know about the timetable of the buses; develop a mobile app like private taxi companies and aim at doubling the income, he pointed out.

Improve the standard of education

The municipal corporation schools are being converted into smart schools by spending around Rs 65 crore under the mission. Hence, develop independent software to improve the educational standard. Our schools should be at par with the government schools of Delhi, said G Sreekanth.