Smart city contractor demands rise in funds

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd has began 44 road works in the second phase. After starting the works of a few roads, the contractor has demanded a rise in the funds. He is not ready to start new works unless the funds are increased. However, the administration has refused the demand as there is no such provision mentioned in the tender.

A committee headed by additional chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Shinde has been established to resolve the issue and provide the possible help to the contractor. This committee will conduct a study and then submit a report, said CEO Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary.

Contractor company A G Construction Company, completed the works of 22 roads in the first phase. Later, the works of 44 roads started in the second phase. As there was no funds available for these works, the administration withdrew Rs 100 crores from the fixed deposit of Rs 200 crore. It was mandatory for the contractor to complete the work within nine months. The tenure of the work contract was completed in February 2023. Hence, the contractor demanded that new works should be permitted with new rates and hence the company should be given a hike in the funds, Dr Chaudhary said.

The newly established committee to resolve the issue is headed by Shinde and included deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi, city engineer A B Deshmukh, urban planning deputy director Manoj Garje, chief accounts officer Uttam Chavan, project coordinator Imran Khan and Sneha Nayar.