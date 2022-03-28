Smart city gets extension up to June; No change in deadline to issue work orders

Aurangabad, March 28:

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Monday gave the evening an extension to Smart City Mission (SCM) up to June 2023. However, the completion of different work orders of the development projects under the Smart City MiSSion is March 31, 2022.

There is a question of how work orders of Rs 500 crore will be issued in just three days. Joint secretary of SCM and director Kunal Kumar sent a letter to the chief executive officers (CEO) of 100 smart cities in the country today.

In the letter, it was stated that the CEO of the smart cities were informed in January this year about issuing work orders for all the development projects by March 31, 2022.

As per the instructions in the letter, those Smart Cities which will not follow the deadline will be deprived of the remaining fund. Kunal Kumar made it clear in the letter that the dead of issuing work orders was not extended.

No fund for delay in work orders

The Smart City Development Corporation has done planning of Rs 500 crore works. The tenders submission process was completed and will be opened on Tuesday. The Smart City administration has a big challenge to allot contracts and issuing work orders. If the work orders are not issued, the remaining fund will not be provided, as per the letter.