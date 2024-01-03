Smart City roads getting freed from encroachments

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The additional municipal commissioner Saurabh Joshi today has launched the drive to remove encroachments causing obstruction in the construction of roads proposed for the development through Smart City Mission funds. The drive commenced with the removal of encroachments from road Buddi Lane to Kabadipura. Besides, the civic squad also demarcated the road extending from Deolai Chowk to Deolai village. The encroachments existing beneath the Town Hall flyover will also be removed soon, hinted the civic officials.

As reported earlier, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth is serious in removing encroachments from all the important roads existing for the last many years. Acting upon the orders, the civic squad removed encroachments from Shahgunj, Gulmandi, etc and today from Kabadipura. The drive will continue tomorrow in the same locality.

The construction of a road from Deolai Chowk to the village will also be starting soon. The Town Planning officials completed the marking of the road on Wednesday. The space beneath the Town Hall flyover will also be freed from the encroachments. These encroachments will be removed on priority as the CSMC is facing obstruction in undertaking road works here.

Private security in CSMC

The CSMC has to implement anti-encroachment drives in different parts of the city and everytime the civic officials are unable to get police security from the respective police station. Hence the CSMC administration is thinking of recruiting private security from Maharashtra Security Force. The decision in this regard will be taken soon.

Earlier, the police commissionerate has provided permanent security personnel to CSMC, but these personnel do not stay for a long time. Besides, it becomes tough to get available security from the respective police station at the eleventh hour. Hence many times, the CSMC has to postpone the drive.

The CSMC has appointed 67 ex-servicemen before the Covid-19, out of which, the services of 30 of them are used by various officers as security guards. The state government has also approved the Maharashtra Security Force. Hence the CSMC is planning to hire five men and five women as security personnel. The proposal will soon be tabled before the administrator G Sreekanth for the approval, it is learnt.