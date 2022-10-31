Smart city takes no action against contractor

Smart City Development Corporation Ltd has planned 150 bus stops at various places in the city for running the Smart city bus service. Of which, 119 stops have been erected by a private company ‘Pro-Creative’. However, the company breached several conditions of the contract while erecting the bus stops. Moreover, the contractor company is also getting the huge revenue from the advertisement boards put on the bus stops. Still, Smart city has not taken any action against the contractor company. Instead, it is trying to shield it.

It was expected at advanced bus stopped should be erected for the smart city bus service. The company has received good response from the advertisers. Rs 5,000 is charge for per advertisement board per day, the sources said. The monthly revenue from it is crores of rupees. Still, the smart city has not given any directives for the advertisement boards and the collection of revenue from it. Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele has demanded to the administration to conduct an inquiry in this matter.