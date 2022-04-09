Smart City to inaugurate works developing 108 roads on May 1!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 9:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has undertaken the task of developing city’s important 108 roads under Smart City Mission. The tender process of the road works have been completed and very soon the work orders to the contractors will be issued. During the interaction with mediapersons at Smart City Headquarters, the ASCDCL chief executive officer (CEO) A K Pandey hinted at starting the road works on Maharashtra Day (May 1).

Earlier, reviewing the pathetic condition of internal roads in the city, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has prepared a list of 111 roads of valuing Rs 317 crore and sent it to the state government. The AMC made strenous efforts to get the works approved and attract funds from the state administration. However, when the efforts failed to yield expected results, the AMC proposed to get the roads developed through ASCDCL. Accordingly, three tenders were floated to invite contractors and the process of shortlisting the contractors has also been done completed before the deadline of March 31.

In reply to a question when the road works would be started, the ASCDCL-CEO said that the documentation process with the contractors is underway. The work orders to them will be issued after collecting earnest deposits from them. There is a possibility that the inauguration (bhoomipujan) of the road works may take place on May 1, he mentioned.

In reply to a question on maintaining the quality of road works, the additional CEO Arun Shinde said that the ASCDCL has proposed for third party inspection through experts from IIT Powai (Mumbai).

AMC to develop road works of Rs 50 cr

“The AMC will soon invite tenders from the contractors to develop roads of valuing Rs 50 crore, soon. It has made a provision of Rs 200 crore to develop roads in its annual budget. Hence the first phase works of valuing Rs 50 crore will be undertaken accordingly,” said Pandey, who is also the municipal commissioner and administrator of AMC.