Smart Move: ASCDCL tries to restore public transport service

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has collected a revenue of Rs 40.46 lakh through various schemes introduced to encourage the citizens and students to travel anywhere in the city by public transport -Smart City Bus. The schemes offer a discount on ticket charges. It attracted a good response as more than 3,000 students obtained bus passes, apart from monthly passes by adult citizens.

It may be noted that ASCDCL introduced bus services (in 2018). The service was closed for two long years owing to the outbreak of Covid-19. The pandemic situation is now under control, therefore, to encourage citizens to travel by bus, the ASCDCL announced six schemes at discounted rates. It includes weekly passes, monthly passes and quarterly passes for citizens, monthly passes and quarterly passes for students and the 'Travel Anytime Anywhere Scheme'. These six schemes are getting good responses from the citizens, said the assistant manager (Bus Division), Siddharth Bansode.

“ A total of 3,332 students obtained monthly pass; 758 students obtained quarterly pass; 545 citizens availed monthly pass; 75 passengers took the weekly pass; 12 of them had secured quarterly pass; and only three citizens benefitted through the 'Pravas Manasokta' (travel anytime anywhere scheme), where one can pay Rs 2,000 and obtain a one-month pass and enjoy travelling the city bus as many times as you want and anywhere. The ASCDCL through these schemes got revenue of Rs 40.46 lakh,” said Bansode adding that efforts will be made to make the discounted schemes passengers-oriented so that a maximum number of citizens could enjoy the facility. The office is trying its best to provide good service to the passengers.

No increase in the number of buses

ASCDCL owns a fleet of 100 buses, but currently, 50 are plying on the roads. The remaining buses are in the parking zone for want of drivers and conductors. There is a demand from passengers to start the service at full capacity. It is because due to fewer numbers of buses the passengers have to wait for many hours at the bus stands and bus stops, it is learnt.