SMEs can leverage IPOs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) can leverage Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) to raise substantial capital, said Riddhesh Shah, Deputy General Manager of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), at a seminar on "IPO Opportunities for SMEs" on Friday.

The event, organized by Mentor My Board, CMIA, and BSE, was held at Bajaj Bhavan. The seminar covered key topics such as financial planning, capital structure, governance practices, and strategies to build investor confidence. Shah highlighted that BSE’s SME platform, launched in 2012, has helped 549 companies raise Rs 8,300 crores, with a market valuation exceeding Rs 2 lakh crores. He encouraged local entrepreneurs to consider IPOs as an alternative to loans for growth. Director of Mentor My Board Divya Momaya, noted that out of India’s 3.5 crore MSMEs, only a small number are listed on the stock market. The seminar aimed to increase this participation. CMIA President Arpit Save emphasized the potential for local MSMEs to become suppliers to anchor projects and raise funds through IPOs. CA Charmi Momaya and Priyanka Jaju discussed governance and government policies that support IPOs. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Saurabh Chhallani, empowering local SMEs.