SMEs contributing 16 to 20 percent in State’s economy felt left out

-Displeasure among SMEs due to lack of inclusions in budget

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Marathwada have expressed dissatisfaction with the state budget, citing a lack of provisions. The SMEs, which contribute 16 to 20 percent of the state's economy, have voiced their concern about the absence of concessions for electricity rates and the non-facilitation of small enterprises operating outside the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Marathwada is home to various small and large industries operating in districts such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Dharashiv, Latur, and Nanded. These industries play a significant role in achieving the state's goal of a one trillion economy. Despite this, entrepreneurs claim that their demands have been ignored.

Electricity rates in Marathwada are already high, and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has submitted a proposal for a further tariff hike to the electricity regulatory commission. If accepted, this hike will have a detrimental effect on the industries. While the PSI 2019 scheme provides electricity subsidies for companies, the largest and first benefit goes to large enterprises, leaving small industries, which generate most of the employment, out of the subsidy. The budget does not have any provisions for small-scale industries, which has further caused unrest among the entrepreneurs in the region.

Neglect of industries outside MIDC

Around 2500 small scale industries are running outside the jurisdiction of the MIDC in Aurangabad. These industries provided employment to around 70000 to 80000 people. These industries pay all kinds of taxes to the government. But they struggle to get basic facilities. Funds were expected to be allocated in the budget to meet this demand. However, this did not happen, said Kiran Jagtap, president, Massia.

No provisions for SMEs

There is no provision for micro and small scale industries in the budget. The government is expected to give concessions to industries to survive in the competition. As concessions are not available, many large industries in the State are moving out, said Suresh Phular, president, Udyog Kranti Udyojak Sanghatana.