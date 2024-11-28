Smooth roads but hindrance of poles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Roads across the city are currently being widened and expanded and some are being concretized or asphalted. However, electricity poles standing in the middle of these roads have become a significant hindrance.

Who is responsible for road development?

The work of road development is being carried out by multiple agencies, including the Municipal Corporation, Smart City Office, Road Development Corporation and Public Works Department.

Where are the obstructions?

Key locations facing these issues include:

Lupin Chowk in the Chikalthana Industrial Area.

The main road from Gandhinagari to Uttarangari.

The service road near Mukundwadi Jalna Road by the ST Colony.

The road in front of Cidco N-1 Police Station.

The road leading to Garkheda Vijay Chowk.

These and several other roads in the city face such obstructions. Concerned citizens have raised an angry question: will these poles only be removed after a major accident occurs?

What does Mahavitaran say?

Mahavitaran, the electricity provider, states that roads are being developed across the city. According to regulations, shifting poles located in the middle of roads should be done by the agencies carrying out the development. Despite this being their responsibility, the required funds are not allocated and necessary permissions are not sought, leading to inconvenience.

What do officials say?

Officials claim that poles on certain roads have already been removed with Mahavitaran's cooperation. However, currently, no permissions have been requested from Mahavitaran. Removing poles is the responsibility of the agency widening the road. If poles obstruct the work, the cost of their removal must be included in the project budget beforehand to enable assistance.

– Manish Thakre, Superintendent Engineer, City Division, Mahavitaran

