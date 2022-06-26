So should I break the offices of the rebels: Khaire

Aurangabad, June 26:

Whenever, there was any rebellion by any corporator or any official of Shiv Sena, the party workers used to hit the streets and make the life of the family members of the rebel difficult. However, no aggression is seen now when the five Shiv Sena MLAs have become rebel from the district.

On Sunday, during a press conference former MP and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire expressed dissatisfaction towards the party workers for not showing aggression. He said, now should I personally go and break the offices of the rebels.

Khaire returned to the city on Sunday after attending the Shiv Sena national executive body meeting at Mumbai.

Briefing the press, Khaire accused the MLAs Sandipan Bhumre, Abdul Sattar, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Shirsath and Ramesh Bornare of the district of rebellion in the party. He said, Urban development minister Eknath Shinde has formed a separate group of 35 MLAs, including five from the district.

The reporters asked Khaire that why the party is at peace despite such a big rebellion. He said, the organisation and the activists should think about it and should I personally go and break the offices of the rebels, he said.

MLC Ambadas Danve, former MLC Kishenchand Tanwani, Trambak Tupe, Nandkumar Ghodele, Raju Vaidya, Makrand Kulkarni, Vijay Waghchaure, Vishwanath Swami, Pratibha Jagtap and other leaders were present during the press meet.

Danve said, we are not silent over the rebellion, we demonstrated on June 22 and meeting have been organised from tomorrow onwards. Although, the morchas are organised in support of the rebels, but there are very few people in these morchas. Now, we will show our strength by organising district wise conventions, he said.