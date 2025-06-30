Social Media Day 2025 echoes voices of growth and caution

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As smartphones and internet access become nearly universal, World Social Media Day, observed today, serves as a reminder of how profoundly these platforms shape communication, identity, and commerce.

According to social media analyst Ritika Shah, platforms are no longer just for entertainment or networking. “Social media is shaping consumer behaviour more than traditional advertising. Small businesses in cities like Sambhajinagar are learning to build trust, not just sell products. The community-first approach is redefining branding,” she said. The theme for this year is “Empowering Voices, Building Communities.”

---------------------------------

Cyber tools to stay informed

This Social Media Day, two powerful tools deserve attention:

• HaveIBeenPwned.com: A public resource where users can check if their personal data like emails or passwords have been part of any data breaches.

• OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence): A method used to track digital footprints. By simply entering a name or email, users can uncover where their information exists online.

---------------------------------

Risk of digital exposure

Digital exposure can lead to dangerous consequences. A cyber expert explains that once your name and basic credentials are available online, fraudsters can extract sensitive information such as loan details and use it to orchestrate scams.

---------------------------------

Guiding with right content

In my opinion, there are countless educators and content creators across the world who offer more than just information they shape minds. What matters most is guiding students and children toward the right content. This not only informs them but also helps build a community of thoughtful, responsible individuals.

— Suhani Jadhav, social media strategist

---------------------------------

Tracing every digital move

“Social media connects us, but it’s also a digital battleground. Youth often leave behind footprints that can be tracked and misused. Practising digital hygiene like two-factor authentication, verifying content, and limiting screen time can prevent major cyber threats.”

— Omkar Naik, cybersecurity specialist

---------------------------------