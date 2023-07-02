Social media floods with memes over political upheavals; pinching all parties

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Netizens flooded Social media with hilarious memes after political upheavals took place in the state politics on Sunday.

Social media users pinched all the political parties on this. Some of the posted memes were interesting. Phones of citizens started ringing suddenly on Sunday afternoon asking the receivers to watch TV.

When the receivers switched on their TV sets and found a political earthquake. The social media users started posting memes immediately. One of the netizens mentioned that earlier there was Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde Groups. Now, there are two groups of NCP. One is of Ajit Pawar and another group belongs to Sharad Pawar.

It was also stated in the comments that there was a rebellion in Shiv Sen as Uddhav Thackeray left Hindutva and joined hands with Congress-NCP. Another netizen was asked as to what would happen to 16 MLAs of the Shinde group.

Other users made remarks like the election commission should allow using lime instead of ink in elections as what would happen to the files of Somaiya. One of the users said that the title of the revised edition of Sharat Pawar’s autobiography will be ‘Lok Majhe Pangti while another said that now the alliance between Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi had left. Interesting memes continue to flood social media by late night.