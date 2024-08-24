Social media influencers earning in lakhs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many people have now become popular and have lakhs of followers through social media. They are also earning lakhs of rupees every month.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has too many influencers whose followers and income are in lakhs. Kishor Agrawal, who is one of them makes comedy reels on social media and is now known across the overseas.

It was said that social media is only for the youth. But, Kishor Agrawal has shown that social media can be used even at any age.

Agrawal, who has been witty since childhood, got a platform through TikTok during the lockdown of the Covid time. After the closure of TikTok, he started sharing videos and reels through Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

This is what made him famous as 'Reels Star.' Today, he is earning Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh through Facebook alone.

Kishor Agrawal

Media-Followers

Facebook-3.25 lakh

Instagram-1.40 lakh

Youtube-1.10 lakh

Reels, videos on social problems

Kishor Agrawal delivers jokes in a very fluid style that makes young and old laugh. He makes reels on current affairs, problems and the essence of society. People of every age group can watch his videos and reels.

Advice for new influencers

It should be used in a good way.

My videos and reels are not offensive to anyone. I try to present current affairs and social problems. It is generating income. New influencers should also use this platform in a good way.

(Kishor Agrawal)