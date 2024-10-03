Social media post of sword triggers late-night arrest in Paithan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man, Ashfaq Shaikh, from Dhorkin in Paithan tehsil, was arrested by the Paithan MIDC police on Wednesday night after posting a photo of a sword on his social media status.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Shaikh's residence around 10 pm and discovered a rusted iron sword in his possession. The raid led to his immediate arrest, and a case was officially registered against him at 11.45 pm.

The investigation is being overseen by PSI Eshwar Jagdale, with officers Krishna Ugle and Dinesh Dabhade assisting in the case. Authorities have confiscated the sword as part of the ongoing investigation.