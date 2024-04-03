Social media status proves true in six hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bizarre incident, the Whatsapp status kept by Waseem that read – Pata Nahi Kab Ya Allah Tera Bulawa Aajaye – proved true as if his prayer had been answered within six hours.

The life of Waseem and Sohail was full of struggle. Their father was murdered for a petty reason 15 years ago in Padegaon. Hence they were raised by Mother Hameeda, who fought against all odds coming her way.

It so happened that Waseem and his cousin brother Shaikh Sameer (resident of Padegaon) were together on Tuesday evening. The duo chatted for hours and discussed myriad issues including Ramzan Eid’s planning. At 10 pm, Waseem revised his Whatsapp status. The new lines read ‘Hum Badi Aziyat Mein Hain, Din ba Din Zindagi Haton se Nikale ja Rahi Hain…aur Pata Nahi Kab Ya Allah Tera Bulava Aajaye.’

These lines proved true as if his prayers got answered within 5-6 hours and the whole family lost their lives in the fire accident at 3.30 am.

Shifted as a tenant 8 months ago

Waseem and Sohail’s two paternal uncles stay in Padegaon and one paternal uncle lives in Pensionpura (Chawani), while two maternal uncles stay in the Jinsi area. After the sudden demise of their father, the brothers earned their livelihood by doing petty and odd jobs for survival, says their maternal sister Mohsina, who was unable to control her emotions.

To bring stability to their lives, the brothers started a milk business. Besides, their house situated in Pensionpura was small, therefore, they shifted as a tenant to the present building eight months ago.

Eid purchasing on Tuesday

Waseem did Eid purchasing for the whole family on Tuesday evening. His wife Tanveer along with her children had gone to meet her mother who stays alone in Daulatabad. She presented her with a few gifts and returned home in the evening. And within a few hours, she was no more in this world.

Family get-together in Newasa

Sohail’s in-laws stay in Newasa. Two months ago, all the relatives and family members (including their paternal and maternal uncles) had a get-together at a farm in Newasa. Around two years ago, Reshma gave birth to twin daughters, but they could not survive. She had sustained a shock, but a ray of hope to live life normally emerged in the life of Reshma as she was eight months pregnant. She was going for regular check-ups and was to deliver her baby in May, but she too lost her life in the tragic incident before the due date.