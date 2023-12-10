Social mindset towards type-I diabetes patients should change: Peter Schwarz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“There is a need to provide basic facilities to the patients of type-I diabetes which is a long-life disease. The most important thing is that social attitude towards its patients should be changed,” said Peter Schwarz, president-elect of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day National Conclave for Type-1 Diabetes being organised in the city on Saturday. Dr Graham Ogle (Australia), Dr A K Das, Dr Shashank Joshi, Dr Banshi Saboo, Dr Archana Sarda, Dr Sampat Sarda and Dr Sachin Fadnavis were present.

Peter Schwarz who is from Germany said that type-I diabetes patient has to take daily insulin and medicine. He advised patients and their parents to remain happy rather than taking stress and pressure in life.

Schwarz said that patients with type-1 diabetes are living a healthy life and becoming role models for other patients. “One should look towards one’s health and remain happy,” he added.

Dr Graham Ogle said that doctors and nursing staff should sympathise family members of the patients.

The conference is being organised jointly by Diabetologists Association, Physicians Association, Paediatricians Association and Indian Medical Association (IMA). Nearly 350 doctors, and dieticians have participated in the conference.

Dr Archana Sarada, Dr Sampat Sarada, Dr Ajay Rotte, Dr Mayura Kale, Dr Nilesh Lomte, Dr Amit Naghate, Dr Deepak Bhosle, Dr Ajit Bhale, Dr Aheson Shaikh, Dr Anant Kulkarni and others are taking efforts the event.