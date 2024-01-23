Social organisations to procure e-waste on Republic Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To maintain eco-balance and protect the environment, a group of social organisations will launch a drive to create awareness about e-waste and how to get rid of it. The ‘e-waste’ will also be collected from different parts of the city and the industrial estate on the Republic Day (January 26).

The organisers will educate the citizens about different types of e-waste lying defunct or unused in the corner of the house or in the store room. The e-waste includes mobile, computer, printer, CD, charger, wire, fridge, TV etc, apart from plastic products. These e-waste are manufactured through chemicals and metals like arsenic, lithium, mercury, nickel, cadmium etc. These metals pose a threat to human health as well as the environment. Hence the citizens will be educated on how to recycle the e-waste.

Poornam Ecovision Foundation, Paryavaran Gatividhi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, Bajajnagar’s Adarsh Mitra Mandal, Samajik Vichar Manch, Deogiri Nagari Sahakari Bank, Savitribai Phule Ekatma Samaj Mandal, Inner Wheel Club, Rotary Club, Shreyas College, MIT College, Sahyog Foundation, Nisarg Seva Foundation, MASSIA, Aurangabad Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh, Dagadoji Deshmukh College, CMIA and other social organisations join hands to create an awareness.

The organisations will also collect or procure e-waste from 9 am to 1 pm through 55 centres set up in the city and Waluj Industrial Estate. These centres will be set up at housing societies, schools, colleges and commercial areas. Meanwhile, the office-bearers of the campaign Chandrakala Shinde and Shirish Kale have appealed to the citizens to come forward and participate in the drive to protect the environment in large numbers.