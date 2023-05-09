Social Welfare Dept asks CSMC to pay Rs 10 L to victims' family

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Social Welfare Department sent a letter to the administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) stating that Rs 10 lakh compensation should be given to family members of each of the three labourers who died while cleaning a sewage manhole on Monday morning.

The letter issued by deputy commissioner of Social Welfare Jaishri Sonkawde sought strict action against those who are responsible for it.

The Supreme Court through its judgement delivered in 2013 has banned manual sewage cleaning and lifting through labourers. The Government also took the decision on December 12, 2019, for the rehabilitation of those who do sewer cleaning manually.

The family of labourers who are hired on a contract basis, daily wage, private agency and outsourcing and dies in drainage incident within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation are eligible to get compensation of Rs 10 lakh. There are Government directives to pay compensation to the family members of the labourers who died in an unfortunate incident on Monday.

In the letter, it was stated that Municipal Corporation should pay compensation to victims' families. Former corporator Gautam Kharat, through a memorandum, demanded to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of each deceased.