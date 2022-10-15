Solar eclipse on October 25

Aurangabad

The citizens will get the opportunity to witness partial solar eclipse during Diwali festival on October 25 during Sunset, said Srinivas Aundhkar, Director of MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace Science Centre & Club.

The solar eclipse will occur on Ashwin Amavasya (October 25) and will be visible from the western and central parts of Asia including India, the whole of Europe and some parts of Africa.

It can be visible from Aurangabad at 4.50 pm and will continue till 5.59 pm. The Moon will cover 36 percent of the Sun. This beautiful sight can be seen in the western sky.

Partial solar eclipse will be visible in all districts of Marathwada

Solar eclipse should not be seen with naked eyes as it can damage them. It can be seen through eclipse glasses or by taking an image of the sun through a sieve on paper and looking at it.

After 14 days after this solar eclipse, the lunar eclipse will occur on November 8. On that day, the moon will be seen rising in the eclipse itself.

Special eclipse glasses required for viewing the solar eclipse are available at the MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace Science Centre, Aurangabad. A "Telescope Owners Meet" has been organized on 25th October. Those participating in this meet should register their names with the MGM Astrospace Science Centre by October 20, Aundkar appealed to the people.