Solar power projects

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Prime Minister’s Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme has achieved a major milestone with Mahavitaran completing solar energy installations on one lakh homes across the state.

Nagpur district tops the chart with solar panels installed on 16,949 homes. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ranks fourth with 7,008 homes benefiting from the scheme, which provides free electricity up to 300 units per month and allows income generation through surplus power sales.