Solid waste collecting agency worked for 22 years sans NoC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Water Grace company which collects biomedical waste in the city, has now come under scrutiny. Shocking information has emerged that the company worked with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) for 22 years without obtaining No objection certificate (NoC) from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Divisional Commissioner, District Collector and Police Commissioner.

CSMC administrator on Monday reprimanded the company's officials. He ordered the agency to hand over the project to another company.

To collect medical waste in the city and process it properly, the Municipal Administration has awarded a contract to Goa-based Biotech Waste Limited for 20 years.

The company will set up a modern plant in AURIC City, which will take one year to complete. Until then, the CSMC has decided to terminate the contract with the old company and transfer the work to the new one.

A notice was issued to Water Grace Company. The company is unwilling to relinquish the work. As a result, administrator G. Sreekanth summoned the company's officials to his office on Monday. The administrator inquired about which department's NoC they had for operating the project.

The company mentioned the Pollution Control Board. G Sreekanth realised that the agency did not have NoCs from the District Collector, Divisional Commissioner, Police Commissioner and other relevant departments.

This prompted him to reprimand the company's directors. He stated that the contractor worked for 22 years while misleading the administration.

According to sources, the administration said to the contract “From now onwards, you will not be allowed to work anywhere in the State. Reports regarding your company will be sent to the relevant authorities across the State.”

He instructed the contractor to transfer the processing project of Patoda to Biotech Waste Company without any complaints or hassles.

“If money has been collected from hospitals in the city, it should be returned. If the collected amount has been spent, arrangements should be made with the new company to adjust for that”, the administrator ordered to contactor.