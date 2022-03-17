Some developed roads names figure in 108 new roads tender list

Aurangabad, March 17:

Various roads in the city will be developed in cement concrete through Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation (ASCDC). However, it seems that the names of the roads which were developed were mentioned in the new 108 roads list of tender. Concrete work of some of the roads was over while it is underway at other places.

It seems that the changed names of the roads were included in the list. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation sent a proposal of Rs 317 crore to the State Government for the work of 111 roads.

Because of the delay in the approval for the proposal, it was decided in the board’s meeting to carry out the roads work through Smart City Development Corporation. A tender of Rs 260.98 crore instead of Rs 317 crore was issued.

The list includes names of some of the roads, work of which has already been completed. So, objections may be raised to the funds being spent. Some roads from Harsul area were included. After the finalisation of the tender for road works, the contractor was allotted a period of nine months to complete the work.

Where are works being done, but included in the tender

Going through the list of 108 roads, it seems that some concreted roads were included in the list. The work on the road near Gurudwara (Gopal-Tea to Pir Bazaar route) is being done from the fund of MLC Ambadas Danve. The work of road from Renuka Beauty Parlour to K Building Road in Nath Prangan, is being done from the fund of MLA Atul Save. The cement concrete work of Paithan Gate to Shardashram Colony-Nirala Bazaar road has started recently. Some of the roads from CIDCO N-1 area were mentioned in the list.