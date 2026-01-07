Some disgruntled members hold discussions with Owaisi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Workers and office-bearers who were upset after not receiving tickets from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had started spewing venom against the party.

Sources said that on Wednesday afternoon, party chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi held one-on-one discussions with the disgruntled members and resolved their grievances. It is said that most of the disgruntled members assured that they would continue to work with the party in the future.

The AIMIM party denied tickets to 22 former corporators. Besides this, there were many aspirants for each seat. Workers who had been working for the past ten years expressed their strong displeasure after not receiving tickets.

They tore up and trampled on the photos of local leaders. The disgruntled group even started a campaign to remove the local leaders. This started to have a very negative impact on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections. Therefore, after arriving in the city on Wednesday, Asaduddin Owaisi called 15 disgruntled members to a hotel in the afternoon. Only a few of them were present.

Sources said that Owaisi resolved their grievances. The disgruntled members also promised to attend the evening meeting. Those present included Naser Siddiqui, Rafiq Chita, Shaikh Ahmed and Faizan Razvi. However, the disgruntled members contesting the elections did not accept Owaisi's invitation.