Somvati Amavasya and Shani Jayanti coincide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lord Shani, regarded as the guru of lord Mahadev, is being worshipped alongside Somvati Amavasya and Shani Jayanti, both observed today.

This rare coincidence, combined with a golden yoga, is drawing large crowds to 20 Shani temples and 220 Mahadev temples citywide. The city’s oldest Shani temple in Kotla Colony will host noon and evening aartis, with mahaprasad distribution in between. The temple also houses a Mahadev shrine, allowing devotees to offer prayers to both deities in one location. At the Cidco N-2 Shani temple, celebrations include a grand mahāabhishek at 10 a.m., followed by chappan bhog and mahaprasad distribution. From 6 pm to 8 pm, spiritual lectures on astrology and remedies will be delivered by Sadika Vibhāshri Didi. A blood donation camp by the Rotary Club is ongoing from 9 am to 5 pm. In Satara, a six-foot Shani Shila has been installed at the Himalayeshwar Mahadev temple, inspired by Shani Shinganapur. Aartis will be held in the afternoon and evening, as confirmed by Vijay Hivrale Maharaj.