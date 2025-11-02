Son-in-law and in-laws brutally assaulted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Twelve people allegedly abused and brutally assaulted a man along with his in-laws, accusing them of harassing their daughter. The mob also pelted stones at the house, shattering window glasses. The incident took place on Friday afternoon in Lahuji Nagar, Harsul area. Those accused include Akanksha Waghule, Bhausaheb Sathe, Ravasahab Sathe, Manda Tupe, Suresh Bhalerao, Ashwini Pachavane, Leelabai Sathe, Mangesh Solse, Yash Solse, Sunita Solse, Sangita Solse, and Gorakh Solse. Based on a complaint filed by Satish Waghule, Harsul police have registered a case against the accused.