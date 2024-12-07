Son-in-law attacked at In-laws' house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A father-in-law and brother-in-law attacked a son-in-law with a cutter over a disagreement about surgery at GMCH. The incident happened on Thursday at 1 pm in Nahidnagar, Katkat Gate. A case has been registered against the accused at the Jinsi Police Station.

The accused, Shaikh Rahim (55, Nahidnagar) and Shaikh Aleem (27) injured Mohammed Afzal (25, Yasinagar) on his chest. When Afzal tried to explain, the accused assaulted him with a cutter, causing a severe chest injury. He was admitted to GMCH for treatment. Afzal’s wife had been staying at her parent's house with their two children for two months. Afzal visited his in-laws to meet his wife and children. Rahim and Aleem stopped him and questioned him "Why did you come to our house? You won't be allowed to meet the children. Why did you have my sister's surgery done at GMCH and not a private hospital?" They refused to let him meet his family and attacked him when he tried to explain. Afzal was admitted to GMCH for treatment. A case has been registered against the accused.