Son-in-law booked for indecent behaviour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against a man for behaving indecently with his minor-age sister-in-law in a locality at Waluj Mahanagar.

The victim Nisha (name changed) stays with her family. Her elder sister Sangeeta was married to the accused Anil Subhash Ambhore (Kasturwadi in Badnapur tehsil). He used to visit his in-law's house frequently after the marriage. In the meantime, Sangeeta had come to stay with her parents for the past couple of days. Hence, on May 24, the victim’s parents had gone out of home for work, while her grandmother, brother and two sisters were in the house. The accused arrived at his in-law's house at 10.30 am after sitting for a few hours, at around 1 pm, Anil told Nisha to give him a glass of water for drinking. In the meantime, Sangeeta went to another room for some work. When Nisha was giving water, Anil pulled her close to him and started to misbehave. She resisted the indecent behaviour, but he continued. In the meantime, Nisha’s grandmother called her. Hence Anil got baffled and set her free. Later on, Anil along with her wife Sangeeta left the home at 6 pm.

Nisha narrated the whole incident to her parents when they returned home in the evening. It is learnt that the accused had also misbehaved with Nisha’s mother and grandmother in the past, but they kept mum to avoid maligning their image in society. However, after this incident, Nisha’s mother straightway contacted the police and lodged a complaint against her son-in-law. Further investigation is on.