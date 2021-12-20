Son leaving home as father scolds, traced

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

The city cyber police searched a 15-year-old boy, who left home after his father scolded him within few hours.

Cyber city police station PI Gautam Patare and his team was patrolling on Sunday night. He received the information a 15 years old boy is missing. He immediately searched all the CCTVs and found the boy boarding Nandigram Express going to Mumbai. He immediately sent the photos to the railway police and they took the boy in their custody at CST station in Mumbai in the morning at 6 am.

Police said the boy had taken Rs 100 from the wallet of his father to purchase a pen. Hence, his father scolded him. Upset with the scolding, the boy left the home. When he did not return till 9 pm, his family members lodged a missing complaint in Satara police station. They met PI Patare there and gave him the photo of the missing boy. He checked all the CCTV cameras and traced the boy at the Railway Station getting in Nandigram train. The railway police at all the railway stations were informed about the missing boy. The police took the boy into custody at CST Station in Mumbai at 6 am. The railway police informed Patare that they have found the boy. Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta congratulated Patare and praised the initiative taken to find the boy.