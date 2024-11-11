Son of director arrested in cooperative society scam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After defrauding of crores till Delhi and making efforts to secure anticipatory bail, the Economic Offenses Wing (EoW), succeeded in arresting the director's son of Yashswini Co-operative Credit Society, Pawan Devidas Adhane (26), and his daughter-in-law Shweta Pawan Adhane (23, both residents of Navjeevan Colony), on Monday, 13 months after the incident. The court has remanded them to police custody until November 15, said police inspector Sambhaji Pawar.

In the Rs 202 crore scam involving Ambadas Mankape's Adarsh, his general manager Devidas was also arrested. Following that, a similar multi-crore scam at the Yashswini Co-operative Credit Society was uncovered. While Devidas and his wife Savita were in jail, their son Pawan and daughter-in-law Shweta went into hiding. So far Rs 23 crore estate the police have surfaced in the investigation. Pawan even attempted to mislead the police and tried to sell land by going to the registration office. For the past year, Pawan and his wife Shweta had been making efforts to secure anticipatory bail from Mumbai. On Sunday, when it was learned that they were coming to Padegaon, PSI Chandrakant Kamthe and his team comprising Sakharam More, Prabhakar Raut, Sandeep Jadhav, and Varsha Shirsath arrested them.